Lauding the ongoing crackdown by the state’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and its Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe over food safety violations, adulteration and hygiene lapses, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was “very pleased” with the agency’s action.

“I think very good action is being taken. Food adulteration is dangerous as it relates to health and poses a threat to the lives of people,” said Fadnavis, The Indian Express quoted.

Fadnavis was speaking on the sidelines of the 2026 National Convention of the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in Mumbai.

Extending his support to Mundhe, the CM said, “Strict action was necessary, and that is exactly what is happening. I am very pleased with these measures, and this course of action will continue,” Moneycontrol quoted.

“When somebody tampers with the quality [of the food], it cannot be tolerated. The strictest action to stop food adulteration is necessary. And this action against all those indulging in food adulteration will continue in Maharashtra,” the state CM said, The Indian Express quoted. Fadnavis’ remarks came at a time when the Mundhe-led FDA has come under scrutiny for its actions. The Bombay High Court earlier this week directed the FDA to pay ₹5 lakh to a Pune-based sweets shop after it continued to keep its food licence suspended despite the establishment achieving 98 per cent compliance with food safety norms.

ALSO READ: From cars to cash, CM Vijay announces bonanza for 234 Tamil Nadu MLAs The FDA had suspended the licence of Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets in Wadgaon-Sheri on June 12 following a food poisoning incident a day earlier and ordered the shop to shut down. According to the retailer’s petition, the suspension was ordered without an improvement notice or a hearing. Mundhe’s statewide crackdown Since Mundhe assumed charge as FDA commissioner in May, his team has launched a statewide enforcement drive targeting food adulteration, hygiene issues and businesses operating without proper licences. The FDA has conducted raids, issued notices and suspended the food licences of multiple establishments, including Domino’s and Pizza Hut outlets, as well as Blinkit and Zepto warehouses.