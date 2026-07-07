Residence certificate must for driving licences in Maharashtra from Aug 1

Under a new policy aimed at simplifying the licensing process, the Maharashtra government will make a residence certificate mandatory for obtaining a driving licence from August 1, 2026. Maharashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik said the proposal for the new driving licence rules has been sent to the Law and Judiciary Department for approval and will be implemented after clearance.

The transport minister informed the Assembly that punitive action is being taken against unauthorised bike taxi services operating in the state. The government is planning to regulate the sector to generate revenue for the state and create employment opportunities for youth. Under the new system, bike taxi drivers will be charged ₹5 per day. It has also been proposed that ₹2 per ride be mandatorily deposited into a welfare fund.

Transport Department is taking strict punitive action against those violating traffic rules or driving vehicles improperly. He also said theis taking strict punitive action against those violating traffic rules or driving vehicles improperly. A regulatory framework is being prepared to provide legal recognition to the sector and regulate it. Sarnaik said the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025 include special provisions to ensure the safety of women, students and minor passengers. The Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules contain special provisions for the safety of women, students and minor passengers. Under Section 3 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, bike taxi drivers must possess a valid driving licence. Additionally, under Rule 4 of the Maharashtra Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, they must also hold a public service vehicle driving licence (badge). Before issuing the badge, the applicant's character verification by the police department is also mandatory.

Under the Maharashtra Bike Taxi Rules, 2025, applicants must not transport passengers using private two-wheelers. Subject to all other conditions being fulfilled within one month, the State Transport Authority had approved the issuance of temporary licences for 30 days to Uber India Systems Private Limited, Roppen Transportation Services Private Limited (Rapido) and ANI Technologies Private Limited (Ola) for the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. The Transport Department has adopted a strict approach to curb unauthorised bike taxi services. Speed squads of the state's Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and Deputy Regional Transport Offices have been taking continuous action against drivers operating bike taxis without licences. From April 2025 to March 2026, 814 offending vehicles were identified. Of these, 151 vehicles were seized and 14 first information reports (FIRs) were registered. Fines amounting to ₹16.25 lakh were collected during this drive. Meanwhile, in the two-month period from April 2026 to May 2026, action was taken against 211 offending vehicles. Of these, 66 vehicles were seized and fines totalling ₹2.31 lakh were collected.