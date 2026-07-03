Maharashtra bans sale of energy drinks within a 500-m radius of schools

The Maharashtra government on Friday announced that it is banning the sale of 'Sting' energy drink and other intoxicating substances within a 500-metre radius of schools. Maharashtra's Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal said that the sale of 'Sting' has been banned amid concerns over the impact of energy drinks on schoolchildren, reported news agency PTI.

Zirwal, replying to BJP MLA Vikram Pachpute, said that he has directed the FDA to enforce the restrictions and that schools have also been asked to conduct awareness programmes to educate students about the health risks associated with the consumption of energy drinks.

"The concerns raised by the honourable member regarding the sale of 'Sting' energy drink in and around school premises are valid to some extent. If the sale of such energy drinks or any other intoxicating substances is found within 500 metres of a school campus, immediate action will be taken against those responsible," said Zirwal, quoted PTI. Zirwal said the government would strengthen awareness campaigns at the school level while ensuring effective implementation of the proposed restriction. This comes after the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India ( FSSAI ) on Wednesday issued notices to six energy drink brands, including Sting, over misbranding and misleading claims related to products marketed as "energy drinks".