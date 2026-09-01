Maharashtra FDA busts expiry-date racket, seizes food worth ₹75 lakh

The Maharashtra The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) busted a racket involving the tampering of manufacturing and expiry dates on packaged food in Navi Mumbai. The operation uncovered thousands of cartons of products linked to major brands, with goods worth around ₹75.52 lakh seized.

The joint action by the FDA and Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch was carried out between August 24 and 29 at Sadhana Enterprises in the Turbhe TTC Industrial Area. Officials said the premises were being used to store, repack and alter labels on food products before they were prepared for sale or export.

How the expiry date racket worked

According to the FDA, the original manufacturing and expiry or use-by dates printed on food packages were allegedly removed or altered and replaced with new dates. Original stickers containing ingredient and nutritional information were also reportedly removed and replaced before the products were repackaged.

Officials allegedly found equipment and materials that could be used for the process, including inkjet printers, thinners and specially prepared stickers. The practice could allow products to be sold beyond their stated shelf life. ALSO READ: Maharashtra FDA cancels Cipla C&F licences in Pune; firm contests order The authorities seized 8,442 cartons linked to the exporter companies, with a declared value of ₹75,21,269. They also recovered expired and unlabelled food products worth around ₹30,600, taking the total value of the seized material to approximately ₹75.52 lakh. Lay's, Kurkure, Maggi among products seized The seized stock included a wide range of packaged food and beverages, including products carrying the names of several well-known brands. The items included: