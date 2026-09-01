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Home / India News / Maharashtra FDA busts expiry-date racket, seizes food worth ₹75 lakh

Maharashtra FDA busts expiry-date racket, seizes food worth ₹75 lakh

Lay's, Kurkure and Maggi were among the products seized as the FDA uncovered an alleged racket involving altered expiry and manufacturing dates

food safety, FDA crackdown
FDA action uncovers alleged tampering of expiry dates on food products in Navi Mumbai. (Rep Image-AI)
Sarjna Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2026 | 12:27 PM IST
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 The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) busted a racket involving the tampering of manufacturing and expiry dates on packaged food in Navi Mumbai. The operation uncovered thousands of cartons of products linked to major brands, with goods worth around ₹75.52 lakh seized.
 
The joint action by the FDA and Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch was carried out between August 24 and 29 at Sadhana Enterprises in the Turbhe TTC Industrial Area. Officials said the premises were being used to store, repack and alter labels on food products before they were prepared for sale or export.
 

How the expiry date racket worked

 
According to the FDA, the original manufacturing and expiry or use-by dates printed on food packages were allegedly removed or altered and replaced with new dates. Original stickers containing ingredient and nutritional information were also reportedly removed and replaced before the products were repackaged.
 
Officials allegedly found equipment and materials that could be used for the process, including inkjet printers, thinners and specially prepared stickers. The practice could allow products to be sold beyond their stated shelf life.
 
The authorities seized 8,442 cartons linked to the exporter companies, with a declared value of ₹75,21,269. They also recovered expired and unlabelled food products worth around ₹30,600, taking the total value of the seized material to approximately ₹75.52 lakh. ALSO READ: Maharashtra FDA cancels Cipla C&F licences in Pune; firm contests order
 

Lay's, Kurkure, Maggi among products seized

 
The seized stock included a wide range of packaged food and beverages, including products carrying the names of several well-known brands. The items included:
 
  • Lay's potato chips and several Kurkure variants
  • Maggi Masala and Atta Noodles
  • Fun Flips and Knorr Mushroom Soup
  • Rasoi curry pastes and Hellmann's mayonnaise
  • Thums Up and Limca beverages
 
The FDA said the stock was linked to 10 exporter companies based in Mumbai, Delhi and Noida.
 

FDA suspends licence, FIR registered

 
Following the raid, the food licence of Sadhana Enterprises was suspended. An FIR was also registered at Turbhe police station under provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
 
The investigation continues as authorities examine the role of the companies and individuals allegedly connected with the repackaging and relabelling operation.  
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Topics :BS Web ReportsFood security in IndiaFDAMaharashtra

First Published: Sep 01 2026 | 12:26 PM IST

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