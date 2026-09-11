The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) raided 11 food units in Thane on September 9 and seized nearly 29 tonnes of food products and raw materials worth ₹20.48 lakh.

The raids were conducted in the Khardi village area along Shil-Diva Road following confidential information about units manufacturing and selling farsan, wafers, chivda, namkeen, and other food products.

What did the Maharashtra FDA seize?

The FDA seized 28,955 kg of solid food materials and raw ingredients, along with 56 litres of edible oil . The total value of the seized material was ₹20,48,801.50.

The seized products included:

Potato wafers, farali chivda, spicy wafers, and banana chips

Mixed farsan, shev, bhakarwadi, and diet chivda

Schezwan sticks and other finished food products

Maida, besan, and pea flour

Palmolein oil and used edible oil

FDA finds unhygienic conditions

During the inspections, officials found several food safety and hygiene lapses at the establishments. Some units reportedly did not have valid food licences, while production areas had dirty and sticky floors with oil and other residues.

The FDA also found inadequate drainage, which resulted in wastewater accumulating outside some units. Cockroaches and rats were found in and around certain establishments, while other animals such as cows, dogs, and cats were also present near the premises. Officials further observed that some packaged food products did not carry labels that complied with regulations. Workers were also found preparing food in unclean clothing and without basic protective equipment such as aprons, gloves, and headgear. Maharashtra FDA steps up food safety checks The Thane operation comes as Maharashtra intensifies inspections of food businesses under its wider food safety campaign. FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe said the state follows a zero-tolerance approach towards practices that compromise food quality or consumer safety, and that legal action will continue against those found storing or selling adulterated or expired food.