Maharashtra FDA seizes ₹1.56 crore worth of food stock in statewide drive

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seized around 43.56 tonnes of food stock and 719.2 litres of milk and ghee, collectively valued at ₹1.56 crore, during a statewide drive, officials said on Saturday.

The seized food products were suspected to be substandard, adulterated or incorrectly labelled.

The department also destroyed 564 litres of milk in Mumbai and suspended the licences or registrations of several establishments for violations of food safety norms.

The Konkan division recorded seizures of 9.99 tonnes of food stock worth ₹53.55 lakh, while the Pune division seized 2.11 tonnes of food items valued at ₹7.93 lakh. In Nashik, the FDA seized 4,069 kg of food products and 62.2 litres of ghee worth ₹8.25 lakh.