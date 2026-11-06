Maharashtra FDA seizes food stock worth ₹63.45 crore ahead of Diwali

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration ( FDA ) seized food products weighing more than 3,098 tonnes and worth ₹63.45 crore during a two-month inspection drive across the state. The agency also suspended 954 food licences and collected 8,835 samples for testing, news agency PTI reported.

The enforcement campaign was conducted between September 1 and November 3 under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the FDA said in a statement.

FDA inspects over 9,600 food establishments

During the drive, the agency inspected 9,667 food establishments across Maharashtra and issued 4,603 notices asking them to improve their operations. It also started the process of cancelling 25 licences or registrations and seized 3,098.46 tonnes of food stock valued at ₹63.45 crore.

The inspections covered different parts of the food supply chain, including manufacturing units, warehouses, transporters, retail shops, hotels, restaurants, caterers, online food platforms and quick-commerce warehouses. As part of a separate campaign ahead of Diwali, the FDA carried out inspections between October 15 and November 3. During this period, it inspected 3,332 establishments, issued 1,501 improvement notices and suspended 326 licences or registrations. It also began cancellation proceedings against 15 licences or registrations and collected 3,864 food samples for testing. The agency seized 1,886.44 tonnes of food products worth ₹44.37 crore during the Diwali-specific drive. Edible oils, spices account for major share of seizures ALSO READ: Delhi under thick smog as AQI remains in 'very poor' category at 389 Edible oils and spices accounted for a large share of the food stock seized during the broader two-month campaign.

The FDA seized 925.11 tonnes of edible oils worth ₹16.31 crore. Salt, spices and condiments accounted for another 895.32 tonnes, valued at ₹21.09 crore. The agency also confiscated 171.57 tonnes of milk products, including ghee and khava (solidified milk), worth ₹7.63 crore. Dry fruits weighing 156.66 tonnes and valued at ₹7.47 crore were also seized. Other items included 59.78 tonnes of sweets worth ₹1.36 crore and 48 tonnes of namkeen and snacks valued at ₹1.18 crore. The seizures also covered 12.26 tonnes of milk worth ₹10 lakh and 6.10 tonnes of bakery products valued at ₹19 lakh. Konkan, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar report major seizures Among the state's administrative divisions, the Konkan division recorded seizures of 722.51 tonnes of food stock worth ₹21.17 crore.