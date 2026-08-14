Maharashtra FDA suspends 14 licences linked to Blinkit, Zepto, Instamart

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration has suspended the licences of 14 food business establishments linked to online platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Instamart after a state-wide inspection drive found safety and hygiene violations, officials said on Friday.

The FDA inspected 86 establishments in different parts of Maharashtra selling and delivering food through online platforms on August 13. It issued 60 improvement notices and ordered the temporary stoppage of business operations at one facility. No licence was cancelled during the drive, said the state government regulator.

Of the 14 suspended licences, five belonged to Blinkit establishments, five to Zepto, two to Instamart, one to Bhagwati Stores and one to Swinsta Ent Pvt Ltd, the FDA said.

The inspections covered storage, temperature control, cleanliness, pest control, personal hygiene of food handlers, compliance with FIFO/FEFO (First In, First Out/First Expired, First Out) practices, food safety records and display of licences. The FDA said it took suspension action where it found serious non-compliance. In Pune, the FDA suspended the licence of a Zepto outlet in the Lohegaon area after finding multiple lapses. Some food products were kept beyond their declared "Use By" dates. Inspectors also found that FIFO/FEFO practices were not being followed and reported unhygienic storage conditions, inadequate pest control and serious personal hygiene deficiencies, said the regulator.

The quick commerce firm's response during the hearing was found unsatisfactory, it added. The FDA also suspended the licence of Swinsta Ent Pvt Ltd at Warje Jakat Naka in Pune. Inspectors found cockroach infestation, inadequate maintenance of the cold chain for frozen products, problems with temperature control and serious shortcomings in hygiene and pest-control practices, said the food safety body. At a Blinkit facility in Malad (West), Mumbai, inspectors found the chiller room temperature at 6 degrees Celsius, above the required level. They also found that around 40 food handlers had not undergone medical examinations and that records were unavailable, said the FDA.

Several handlers were not using headgear, aprons and gloves. The inspection found disorganised storage, damaged or rusted racks, inadequate segregation of vegetarian, non-vegetarian, cooked and dairy products, and shortcomings in training and food safety supervision, it said. At a Blinkit facility in Ghatkopar, Mumbai, inspectors found inadequate drainage and waste-disposal arrangements, problems with temperature control for frozen products, unprotected lighting fixtures in an unpacked-food storage area and poor housekeeping. The establishment was recorded as non-compliant after scoring 34 out of 74, or 46 per cent, according to the FDA. The FDA also inspected Zepto facilities in Mumbai. At its Mulund establishment, inspectors found inadequate waste-disposal facilities, shortcomings in temperature control, problems with lighting and separate storage facilities, unsatisfactory cleanliness and failure to display the FSSAI licence prominently. The establishment scored 81 out of 180, or 45 per cent, and was recorded as non-compliant.

A reinspection of Zepto's Gola Unit in Goregaon, Mumbai, found deficiencies in temperature control, lighting, food storage, personal hygiene facilities and cleanliness. The unit scored 98 out of 142, or 70 per cent, but was still recorded as non-compliant, stated the FDA. At an Instamart facility in Andheri, Mumbai, the FDA found that some food packets were stored directly on the floor. It reported inadequate storage space, congestion of food products and packaging material, temperature-control deficiencies and shortcomings in lighting, cleanliness and personal hygiene. The establishment scored 76 out of 140, or 55 per cent, and was recorded as non-compliant.