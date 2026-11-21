The Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration (FDA) on Saturday said it inspected multiple establishments at the state's Vidhan Bhavan premises and recovered a penalty of ₹67,000.

The FDA said it also inspected 15 establishments in the state-owned Air India building in the area and recovered a penalty of ₹90,000. While two improvement notices were served, the registration certificate of Shri Ashok Rajpat Gupta (Fresh-N-Juice Stall) there was suspended.

The regulator said it has suspended the licences of 21 establishments, including five from Mumbai, for violating food safety norms.

"In the Vidhan Bhavan premises, 13 establishments were inspected, and a penalty of ₹67,000 was recovered under Section 69 (of the FSSAI Act)," the agency said.

The FDA also issued advisories to food operators, directing them to display their licence or registration certificates at a prominent place in their establishments. It said the establishments, kitchens and storage areas must be kept clean in compliance with sanitary and hygienic requirements. Regular pest and rodent control must be carried out through an authorised and certified agency. Raw and cooked food, as well as vegetarian and non-vegetarian food, must be stored separately, and perishable items must be kept at the prescribed temperature, it said. Expired food articles, dishwashing liquid, phenyl and maintenance material should not be kept along with food articles. Before using any food ingredient or additive, it must be ensured that it carries the approval prescribed under the food safety law, the FDA said.