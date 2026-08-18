Maharashtra FDA to pay ₹5 lakh after Bombay HC order on licence suspension

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has been on a spree of enforcement actions against food safety and hygiene violations in the state, has been directed by the Bombay High Court to pay ₹5 lakh to a Pune-based sweets shop.

The order came after the FDA, led by Tukaram Mundhe , continued to keep the food licence of Gurunanak Dairy and Sweets in Wadgaon-Sheri suspended despite the shop achieving 98 per cent compliance with food safety norms, reported news agency ANI.

The FDA suspended the shop’s licence on June 12 following a food poisoning incident a day earlier, directing it to shut down its business. According to the retailer's petition, the suspension was ordered without an improvement notice or a hearing.

The shop subsequently submitted a compliance report, and a re-inspection by a food safety officer on July 13 found 98 per cent compliance, with 35 of the 36 parameters meeting the required standards. However, the FDA did not revoke the suspension. The retailer filed an appeal before the FDA commissioner on July 15. After the appeal was not decided, it moved the Bombay High Court What did the Bombay HC say? The court set aside the continued suspension, directing that the June 12 order be vacated “forthwith” and allowing the retailer to restart its business, The Times of India reported.