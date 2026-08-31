Maharashtra govt approves recruitment of 5,012 assistant professors

The Maharashtra government on Monday approved the recruitment of 5,012 assistant professors in non-government aided senior colleges, introducing mandatory CCTV recording of the entire interview process to ensure transparency.

As per a Government Resolution (GR) issued by the Higher and Technical Education Department, the posts had been approved based on student-strength and workload calculations as of October 2025 across state public universities.

The GR provides further instructions from time to time to ensure transparency in the recruitment process.

Colleges must obtain university approval for recruitment advertisements and publish them in a national newspaper and a state-level newspaper, it said, adding that applications can be accepted both online and offline.