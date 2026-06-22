Maharashtra govt tables ₹97,706 cr demands, ₹20,552 cr for farm loan waiver

The Maharashtra government on Monday tabled supplementary demands of ₹97,706.40 crore, including ₹20,552 crore for the farm loan waiver scheme, with a net additional burden of ₹74,817.66 crore on the exchequer.

Notably, the Opposition has been demanding a complete farm loan waiver with minimal technical conditions. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar protested earlier this month to press for removal of "stringent" conditions from the farm loan waiver scheme and demand a blanket loan waiver for farmers.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tabled the demands in the assembly on the first day of the legislature's monsoon session on Monday.

Of the total supplementary demands, ₹13,825.71 crore has been sought for unavoidable expenditure, ₹66,559.40 crore for programme-related spending, and ₹17,321.29 crore against expenditure to be supported through funds available under centrally sponsored schemes.

Despite the gross demands of ₹97,706.40 crore, the actual financial burden will be ₹74,817.66 crore due to adjustments and recoveries, an official note released by the government said. Among the largest allocations proposed is ₹20,552 crore for the farm loan waiver scheme - Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Shetkari Karjmukti Yojana, 2026. A provision of ₹10,007.10 crore has been made towards interest-free loans under the Centre's Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment scheme. Another ₹8,000 crore has been earmarked for repayment of loans and interest liabilities of the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). The government has proposed ₹7,367.32 crore for the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) programme, comprising both central and state shares, and ₹4,000 crore for payment of electricity bills of government offices through a unified billing system.

A sum of ₹3,076 crore has been sought for the AMRUT 2.0 mission (aimed at making cities water-secure and self-sustaining), while ₹3,000 crore has been set aside for planning and execution of the Simhastha Kumbh Mela. The government has also sought ₹2,722.42 crore towards electricity tariff subsidies for agricultural pumps, powerlooms, textile and industrial consumers and ₹2,360.06 crore for scholarship schemes covering tuition and examination fees. A provision of ₹2,000 crore has been made for beneficiaries under the Shravanbal Seva State Pension Scheme and ₹1,874.38 crore for disabled and general category beneficiaries under the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana. An allocation of ₹1,734.92 crore has been proposed for honorarium and salaries of anganwadi workers, while ₹1,100 crore has been earmarked for projects of the Vidarbha Irrigation Development Corporation.

Other notable provisions include ₹1,000 crore each for Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan (Urban) 2.0 and equity contribution to the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation for the Revas-Reddi coastal highway project. The supplementary demands also include ₹942.50 crore for employment guarantee schemes, ₹777 crore as equity contribution to district central cooperative banks, ₹744.45 crore for the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana and ₹600 crore for the development and commercial complex plan around the Shri Vitthal-Rukmini temple precinct in Pandharpur. Department-wise, the highest supplementary allocation of ₹22,015.42 crore has been proposed for the Cooperation, Marketing and Textiles Department, followed by the Urban Development Department with ₹15,152.43 crore and the Industries, Energy, Labour and Mining Department with ₹14,760.48 crore.