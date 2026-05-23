Maharashtra invokes MCOCA against cow smuggling, illegal slaughterhouses

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the state government has invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) for the first time against offences related to cow smuggling, illegal cattle transportation and illegal slaughterhouses, asserting that the move would withstand legal scrutiny.

Speaking on the state government's action against illegal cattle trade and slaughterhouses, Fadnavis said, "For the first time, we have implemented the MCOCA law, and I believe it will be completely justified in court. If anyone does this, MCOCA will be invoked against them."

On weather preparedness and the impact of El Nino, Fadnavis said the state government had put in place a comprehensive plan to deal with possible extreme weather conditions, including heavy rainfall.

"We have prepared a comprehensive plan for El Nino. There may be heavy rainfall in some places. We have prepared a plan for the precautions that should be taken in that regard," he said. Earlier, Fadnavis said on Thursday that the possible impact of El Nino remains one of the biggest concerns for Maharashtra during the upcoming kharif season, with the state preparing measures to tackle lower rainfall. "El Nino is the biggest challenge for the kharif season in the state this year. We are focusing on planning to mitigate the situation," he said. The Chief Minister said rainfall this year is expected to remain below normal, and the government has accelerated water conservation-related works under the Jalyukt Shivar programme.