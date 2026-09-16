Maharashtra plans health innovation hub to test and scale local solutions

Maharashtra is developing a state-level impact and innovation hub to identify local health priorities, test new healthcare solutions in real-world settings and scale interventions that demonstrate impact, as the state seeks to advance its “Health for All” mission.

The proposed platform will bring together the state government, healthcare providers, the private sector, academia, innovators and development partners to work on health-system challenges. The initiative will focus on strengthening existing systems and care pathways while exploring the use of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), digital health, data and precision health.

A key focus of the hub will be to connect the capabilities of Maharashtra’s private healthcare ecosystem with public health priorities. According to the initiative, this could help develop solutions that are affordable, accessible and suited to local requirements, while creating scope for successful models to be replicated across the state.

The platform will also look at opportunities for skilling, employment and enterprise development linked to community health needs. Its longer-term objective is to generate evidence from projects tested on the ground and use the findings to determine which interventions can be taken to scale. The initiative is being supported by MSD for Mothers, which is convening a consortium of grantees and collaborators to develop the model. An early example cited by the initiative is Manyata, the Federation of Obstetric and Gynaecological Societies of India’s (FOGSI’s) programme aimed at improving the quality of maternal healthcare in private facilities. The programme is positioned as a model that can complement government efforts to strengthen maternal healthcare.