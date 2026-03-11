Maharashtra set to become first trn-dollar sub-national economy: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said that the state is on track to become India's first trillion-dollar sub-national economy in the coming years, driven by sustained industrial growth, infrastructure expansion, and increasing technology adoption.

Acknowledging that social media poses various challenges, he said the state currently has no plans to ban it for those under the age of 16.

The chief minister made the remarks during an on-stage conversation with actor Aamir Khan at the 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Awards 2026' organised by Lokmat Media Group at Gateway of India here on Tuesday.

Fadnavis said Maharashtra already holds the position of India's largest sub-national economy and continues to strengthen its global economic standing.

"If Maharashtra were an independent country, it would rank among the world's top 30 economies. With sustained growth momentum, Maharashtra is on track to become India's first trillion-dollar sub-national economy in the coming years," he said. The chief minister also spoke about emerging governance challenges linked to rapid technological changes, particularly the impact of social media on younger users. He said concerns about excessive social media use among children are rising globally, but the state government is not currently considering a law banning social media usage for those under the age of 16. "Most social media platforms rely heavily on AI-driven algorithms designed to maximise engagement, which has significantly reduced attention spans, especially among children. Protecting young minds from this challenge is important," Fadnavis said.

"While we are not planning a law banning social media use for children under 16 at this stage, the government is examining the issue closely and will take appropriate measures to mitigate its impact," he added. On technological disruption, Fadnavis said the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) presents both opportunities and challenges for governance and the economy. "The wave of AI is unstoppable, and we must proactively prepare ourselves for it," he said, citing the Mahavistaar app, an AI-enabled platform providing real-time agricultural insights in regional languages and currently used by nearly three million farmers. He also highlighted the importance of sustainable development and climate resilience, stating that Maharashtra plans to plant three billion trees over the next seven years and aims to provide 16,000 MW of solar power to farmers.