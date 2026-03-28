Maharashtra signs ₹720 crore healthcare investment deals at PULSE 2026

The Maharashtra government on Saturday signed 15 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in the healthcare sector at the PULSE 2026 conference here, including three agreements which are expected to fetch investments of Rs 720 crore, officials said.

The other 12 MoUs are strategic partnerships that will help strengthen healthcare infrastructure in the state, they added.

"Through PULSE 2026, we have some investment and strategic MoUs. I think there is a very good scenario of investment in Maharashtra," Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said at the closing ceremony on day 2 of the event.

Nipro Pharmapackaging committed expansion of Rs 200 crore as a direct industrial investment.