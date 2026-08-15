Buzzing :

Sapta Dhara RoadMapAI skills trainingFree coaching centresIndia Health TransformationSebi Bond platform rulesScreenless fitness trackerIndependence Day travel demandVodafone Idea ShareOTT Releases This Week
Home / India News / Maharashtra suspends licences of 12 Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy warehouses

Maharashtra suspends licences of 12 Blinkit, Zepto, Swiggy warehouses

Reports of food contamination are common in India's local eateries, and Maharashtra's drive and Mundhe are gathering social media attention

Blinkit
Swiggy and Zepto have roughly 1,100 delivery outlets each in India, and Blinkit has 2,200, according to Datum Intelligence (Photo:PTI)
Reuters Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 2:21 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Maharashtra state's food safety chief has intensified a crackdown on the food and grocery industries, suspending ​the permits of 12 warehouses of Indian grocery giants Eternal, ​Swiggy and Zepto after finding cockroach infestations and other unhygienic conditions.

The latest ‌raids targeting the "quick commerce" sector, where companies deliver groceries within minutes, come after the state's new food safety head, Tukaram Mundhe, 51, shut some of Mumbai's most popular eateries for poor hygiene.

Reports of food contamination are common in India's local eateries, and Maharashtra's drive and Mundhe are gathering social media attention because historically there has been little enforcement of food safety standards.

Earlier this week, Mundhe's department shut four Domino's outlets, a brand that is India's biggest fast-food chain and typically considered to have stricter safety protocols.

The state's FDA ‌said in a statement on Friday that it had inspected 86 establishments, issued 60 "improvement notices", and suspended the permits of five warehouses of Eternal's Blinkit, five of Zepto's, and two of Swiggy's Instamart.

Swiggy and Eternal declined to comment, and Zepto did not respond to queries from Reuters.

Swiggy and Zepto have roughly 1,100 delivery outlets each in India, and Blinkit has 2,200, according to Datum Intelligence.

At one ​of the food storage facilities of Blinkit, India's biggest quick commerce company, according to the release ‌from Mundhe's office on Friday, inspectors found a cockroach infestation and rotten vegetables, and inspections at other sites turned up rodent droppings and unhygienic ​conditions.

At ‌a Zepto warehouse in Nashik in northwestern Maharashtra state, delivery staff were entering storage areas ‌in street footwear, raising cross-contamination risks, the state FDA statement also said.

Other photos shared by the state FDA showed rusted and dirty storage racks, with ‌cockroaches ​crawling around food ​items.

"We will not tolerate any playing with public health," Mundhe said in the FDA statement, warning of tougher action against unsafe food preparation and ‌unhygienic food storage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi wants to set up a Civil Defence volunteer force: What does it mean?

4 people killed after flash flood in Arunachal; 5 Army personnel missing

PM Modi seeks global push to India's films, gaming, VFX and digital content

Dipke to launch 'School Thik Karo' campaign, flags neglect of govt schools

PM Modi unveils seven-pillar 'Sapta Dhara' roadmap for Viksit Bharat

Topics :MaharashtraFood safetyfood servicesBlinkitZeptoSwiggy

First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 2:17 PM IST

Next Story