Maharashtra to form DGP-led panel to curb social media defamation: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said a committee headed by the Director General of Police (DGP) would be formed to curb attempts to defame individuals through social media.

The CM made the statement in the legislative assembly while replying to a question on cybercrimes.

The committee headed by the state DGP will study the issue and suggest measures to take action in cases where individuals are defamed through social media platforms, Fadnavis said.

Earlier, Minister of State for Home, Yogesh Kadam, informed the House that new methods of cybercrimes were emerging with the use of advanced technologies.

The government has developed a special mobile application to create awareness among people and help them remain alert about such crimes, he said.