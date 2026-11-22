As many as 3,832 anganwadi centres across Maharashtra will be transformed into "smart anganwadis" equipped with e-learning tools, rainwater harvesting systems and modern kitchens, state Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare has said.

Under the state government initiative, anganwadis operating on government land with electricity connections will undergo infrastructure upgrades and will be provided with hardware and software for e-learning, water purifiers, hand-washing basins and Swachh Bharat kits, the minister said in a statement.

The initiative aims to provide children with a safe, child-friendly learning environment at anganwadi centres, which cater to children aged 0-6 years as well as pregnant women and lactating mothers, she said.