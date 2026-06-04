Malviya Nagar fire: Delhi govt to pay ₹10 lakh ex-gratia to kin of deceased

The Delhi government on Thursday announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of people who died in the Maviya Nagar fire after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta met people who sustained injuries at a hospital.

People with serious injuries will get ₹5 lakh in assistance from the Delhi government, the CMO said in a post on X.

A fire in a bread and breakfast establishment in south Delhi's Malviya Nagar on Wednesday morning claimed 21 lives and rendered 25 other injured including several foreigners.

Gupta met people who were admitted to the Max Saket hospital, and directed officials to ensure best treatment and provide all help needed by them.

BJP MLA from Malviya Nagar Satish Upadhyay who accompanied Gupta, said that the condition of all the injured persons admitted to the hospital was better now. "The chief minister talked to them and the priority of the government is that they receive the best treatment and recover. The condition of the patients has markedly improved over the last twenty four hours," Upadhyay said. The MLA said 17 injured persons were admitted at Max Saket hospital out of which seven were on ventilators. All were receiving proper treatment, he added. In a post on X, the Delhi CMO said Gupta interacted the injured and their family members. She reviewed the treatment being provided to the injured and directed officials to extend all necessary assistance to them, it said.