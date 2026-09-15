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Malviya Nagar hotel fire: Delhi HC seeks report on hotel owner's health

Justice Manoj Jain passed the order on a plea by Lovkesh Bajaj seeking interim bail in the case on the grounds that he was suffering from intestinal obstructions

Malviya Nagar fire, delhi fire
Bajaj, presently in judicial custody, is named as an accused in the case over the fire at the five-storey 'Flourish Stay' B&B in Hauz Rani on June 3, in which 23 people were killed | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2026 | 11:46 AM IST
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The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here regarding the health of the jailed owner of a Malviya Nagar hotel where a fire claimed 23 lives in June.

Justice Manoj Jain passed the order on a plea by Lovkesh Bajaj seeking interim bail in the case on the grounds that he was suffering from intestinal obstructions and his condition was "serious".

Noting that Bajaj was admitted in the hospital since August 24, Justice Jain directed, "Let a comprehensive report be sought form the RML Hospital." The court listed the matter for hearing tomorrow.

Bajaj, presently in judicial custody, is named as an accused in the case over the fire at the five-storey 'Flourish Stay' B&B in Hauz Rani on June 3, in which 23 people were killed, while 24 others suffered grievous injuries.

On September 3, a trial court rejected his plea seeking interim bail of four weeks on medical grounds, saying he was already receiving adequate specialised medical treatment in custody and that the medical exigency cited by the accused had already been addressed through surgery at RML Hospital.

In his bail plea in the trial court, Bajaj had cited serious abdominal complications, saying doctors advised surgical intervention. The trial court noted that he was first taken to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital and subsequently referred to RML Hospital.

Delhi Police has chargesheeted Bajaj, Jay Mishra, the manager-cum-accountant, and Keshav Negi, the cook in the case, alleging that the 26-room establishment was operating in violation of bed-and-breakfast rules that permitted only six rooms.

According to the investigation, Bajaj had applied for a hotel licence, but it was rejected as the property had only one entry and exit point and lacked a fire exit. Police have alleged that instead of reapplying, he operated the establishment under the B&B framework.

The fire allegedly started in the kitchen after Negi left an oil fryer switched on while preparing tea. Police have alleged that the flames spread rapidly through the building, with inflammable material and the single entry-exit route aggravating the situation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics :Delhi High Courtmalviya Nagar fireMalviya Nagar

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First Published: Sep 15 2026 | 11:46 AM IST

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