Man kills wife, daughter-in-law, granddaughter in Odisha village over feud

In a gruesome incident, a 52-year-old man allegedly bludgeoned three members of his family to death with a hammer in Gariapali village under Kundheigola police limits in Odisha’s Deogarh district, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Ramesh Garia, allegedly killed his wife Gul Garia (42), daughter-in-law Lipi (24) and four-year-old granddaughter Ishani during a violent outburst following a domestic quarrel. The incident reportedly took place around 11:30 pm on Wednesday.

According to the preliminary police investigation, an argument broke out between Ramesh and his wife late at night. In a sudden fit of rage, he allegedly picked up a hammer and attacked her. In a bid to escape the assault, Gul ran towards another room in the house where Lipi and Ishani were asleep.

“The accused allegedly chased her into the room and struck with the hammer. He then moved to another room and killed his daughter-in-law. He, however, left his niece unharmed, who was in another room with Ishani. The brutal attack left the women and the child dead on the spot,” police sources said. After committing the triple murder, Ramesh met his brother, who stays in another house nearby, and narrated the whole incident before fleeing the scene. The crime came to light when the accused’s brother alerted the police. Following the complaint, police personnel from Kundheigola police station rushed to the village and began an investigation.

Senior police officials, including Deogarh Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Mishra and SDPO Ramesh Mahana, visited the crime scene and reviewed the situation. A scientific team was also deployed to collect evidence from the spot. “The exact reason behind the killings is yet to be established. However, preliminary findings suggest that the incident may have been triggered by sudden provocation following a quarrel between the couple over a domestic feud,” Mishra said. The SP informed that the accused’s niece, who managed to escape the attack, is the sole eyewitness. “She has recorded her statement before the police. The accused fled the village after committing the crime and remains absconding. We have formed multiple teams to trace and arrest him,” he added.