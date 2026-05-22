Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh named Secretary (Security) in Cabinet Secretariat

Manipur Police chief Rajiv Singh was on Thursday appointed as Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Secretary (Security) is the administrative head of the Special Protection Group (SPG) that provides security to the prime minister and members of his immediate family residing with him at his official residence.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved Singh's appointment to the post of Secretary (Security) in the Cabinet Secretariat, the order said.

Singh, a 1993-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Tripura cadre, has been working as the Director General of Police (DGP), Manipur since June 1, 2023.

He took over as the head of the police force of the strife-torn state after the ethnic violence started on May 3, 2023. The violence, which started after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribes status, has left at least 260 people dead, displacement of thousands of residents and imposition of President's Rule for nearly a year. Manipur was under the President's rule since February 13, 2025. It was revoked on February 4, this year hours before the formation of a new state government with NDA legislature party leader Y Khemchand Singh as the chief minister.