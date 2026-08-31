Manipur NRC protest turns violent in Kakching, police fire tear gas

A torchlight vigil in Manipur's Kakching district demanding NRC updation prior to the Census exercise in the northeastern state turned violent, with some protesters pelting the police with stones, and the law enforcers retaliating with tear gas shells, leading to injuries to a few agitators, officials said on Monday.

Hundreds of villagers from Wabagai, Hiyanglam and surrounding areas took out a 3-km-long protest march on Sunday night, raising the slogan of 'No NRC, No Census', and opposed the exercise before resettlement of the internally displaced persons (IDPs).

As the rally proceeded towards the Kakching district headquarters, police stopped the agitators near the Keirak Dam area and asked them to return, they said.