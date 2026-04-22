Manipur violence displaced over 58,800 people, killed 217 since May 2023

A total of 58,821 people have been displaced by the ethnic violence in Manipur since May 3, 2023 till March 30 this year, the state government has said.

The figures were furnished by the Home Department Secretariat on April 20 in response to an RTI filed by Manipur Congress leader Hareshwar Goshwami.

On the number of deaths and injured in connection with the ethnic violence since May 2023, the department said "217 people as per ex-gratia given to NoK (next of the kin)".

It said the number of relief camps till March 10, 2026 stood at 174, while 3,000 pre-fabricated houses have been constructed by the Manipur Police Housing Corporation Ltd.