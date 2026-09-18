Home / India News / Marathi film 'Gondhal' selected as India's official Oscars 2027 entry

Marathi film 'Gondhal' selected as India's official Oscars 2027 entry

Marathi film "Gondhal" has been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars, the Film Federation of India announced on Friday.

Oscars 2025
Oscars (Photo: TheAcademy)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 7:34 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Marathi film "Gondhal" has been chosen as India's official entry to the Oscars, the Film Federation of India announced on Friday.

Written and directed by Santosh Davakhar, the film is set in rural Maharashtra and plays out over a night of a traditional ritual centred around a newly-wed couple. The film was chosen for Oscars 2027 from a list of 33 films, said P Seshadri, chairperson of the selection committee.

Last year, India picked Neeraj Ghaywan's pandemic drama "Homebound" for its official submission to the Oscars. However, it could not make it to the final nominations.

"Ghondal" is the fourth Marathi film to be selected for the Oscars. The earlier titles were "Court (2015), "Harishchandrachi Factory" (2009), "Shwaas" (2005).

No Indian film has managed to win in the Best International Feature film segment, which was earlier known as the Best Foreign Film category.

Only three Indian films have received nominations in the category -- Mehmood Khan's "Mother India", Mira Nair's "Salaam Bombay" and Ashutosh Gowarikar's "Lagaan". Deepa Mehta's "Water", starring John Abraham and Lisa Ray, also received a nomination but it was submitted from Canada.

The 99th Oscars will take place on Sunday, March 14, 2027.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

whatsappConnect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

CDSCO forms expert panel to regulate AI use in drug discovery: DCGI

Bengal aims to build skills base for eastern India's workers: Dasgupta

SC stays Punjab & Haryana HC ruling striking down Income-tax Section 147A

Andhra SIPB clears projects worth ₹526 cr, to create about 9,000 jobs

SC seeks progress report from Nilekani panel on competitive exam reforms

Topics :OscarsMarathi cinema

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsRs 25,000 EPF ceilingAdani stocks TodayNestle India stockNSE IPO Day 2Asian Games 2026 LiveWill Tata Sons list?CBFC new film rulesGold Silver Price Today

First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 7:34 PM IST

Next Story