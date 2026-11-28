President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday said the maritime domain had become increasingly important in today's interconnected world, with a large part of global trade moving through the seas, and stressed that India was steadily strengthening its indigenous defence capabilities.

Addressing the passing-out parade of the Indian Naval Academy (INA) at Ezhimala here, she said the security of maritime routes was closely linked to the economic well-being of nations and the everyday lives of their people.

"The maritime domain has become increasingly important in today's interconnected world. A large part of global trade moves through the seas. The security of maritime routes is therefore closely linked to the economic well-being of nations and the everyday lives of their people," she said.

President said that any disruption in the movement of ships can affect the supply of essential goods, increase costs, and ultimately place an additional burden on ordinary citizens. "You should remember that your service at sea is connected to the lives of the people of India. It contributes directly to their security, prosperity, and well-being," she said. The President said India was also steadily strengthening its indigenous defence capabilities, with a growing number of ships and submarines being designed and built in Indian shipyards. "This reflects our commitment to self-reliance and our confidence in the capabilities of our engineers, scientists, skilled workers, and industry. As an officer of the Indian Navy, you will be part of this journey towards a stronger and more self-reliant India," she said.

Noting that the world was changing at an unprecedented pace, Murmu said new technologies were transforming the nature of warfare and maritime security. "We cannot predict all the challenges that the future will bring, but I am confident that your training, adaptability, and commitment will prepare you to face them. You should always continue to learn and should keep upgrading your knowledge and skills," she said. The President said the ultimate purpose of all national efforts was to build a strong, prosperous and developed India. The vision of Viksit Bharat was not limited to economic growth or improvement in development indicators. It was about creating a nation where every citizen felt secure, had access to opportunities and could lead a life of dignity and self-respect, she said.

It was also about ensuring that the benefits of development reached every section of society and every corner of the country, she said Referring to her participation in the International Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam in February this year, Murmu said it was an impressive demonstration of the Indian Navy's growing strength and capabilities. India was making rapid progress in strengthening its armed forces and enhancing its maritime capabilities, she said. Murmu expressed happiness over the presence of several young women among the graduating trainees and said their participation was a matter of pride for the entire nation. "My dear daughters, your presence here is a matter of pride for the entire nation. You have demonstrated that determination, courage, and competence know no boundary. Your achievements will inspire many more young women to dream big and take up challenges and responsibilities in the service of the nation," she said.

Congratulating the graduating cadets, the President said they had successfully completed training that tested their physical endurance, mental strength and determination. Their smart turnout, excellent military bearing and precision in performing the drill reflected the highest standards of training, discipline and dedication, she said. Murmu also acknowledged the contribution of the parents and families of the graduating officers, saying that behind every young officer stood a family that had made sacrifices, offered encouragement and provided strength through difficult times. She extended special congratulations to the trainees from friendly foreign countries and said it was heartening to see them marching shoulder to shoulder with their Indian counterparts.

"The friendships developed at the academy would go beyond the years spent there, and the trainees would carry forward the spirit of mutual trust, cooperation and friendship that bound their countries together, she said. The President said the integrity, professional competence, courage and compassion of the officers would define the character of the Indian Navy. "You should always remember that leadership is not merely about giving commands. It is about undertaking responsibility, setting an example, and standing by those who serve with you," she said. A total of 427 officer trainees passed out as commissioned officers at the Indian Naval Academy. Murmu first reviewed the platoons before receiving the salute from the marching contingent.