MCD intensifies demolition drive across Delhi after Satya Niketan collapse

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) continued its demolition and enforcement drive against dangerous buildings, unauthorised construction and violations of building norms across all 12 zones of the national capital on Thursday, days after the collapse of a paying guest accommodation in Satya Niketan killed seven people and injured at least five.

Visuals from areas such as Laxmi Nagar, Jagatpuri and Pandav Nagar showed civic teams carrying out demolition and enforcement action against structures found in violation of building norms.

In the last 2-3 days, MCD teams also carried out action in Vishwas Nagar, Mukherjee Nagar, Jamia Nagar, Shaheen Bagh, Tilak Nagar, Karam Pura, Karol Bagh, Ramesh Nagar, Mansarovar Garden, Chandni Chowk and Nehru Vihar, with the drive expected to continue there.