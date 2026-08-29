MCD looks to Tokyo, New York, Barcelona to tackle Delhi's waste woes

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Saturday held discussions with World Bank experts on revamping the city's waste management system, learning models followed by Tokyo, New York and Barcelona, officials said.

According to a statement, MCD commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar chaired the meeting attended by additional commissioners, the engineers-in-chief and deputy commissioners of all zones.

The World Bank team presented Tokyo's technology-driven system, New York's reliance on private agencies for waste transportation and processing, and Barcelona's focus on decentralised facilities, waste segregation and changing citizen behaviour.

"Tokyo's system, which has 23 waste-to-energy facilities, was discussed as an example of large-scale processing of municipal waste using technology," read the statement.