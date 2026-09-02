Meet Shakti Sharma, first woman non-medical Air Vice Marshal in IAF

Marking a major breakthrough for women in military leadership, Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma assumed charge as Assistant Chief of the Air Staff (Education) at Air Headquarters on September 1. Her promotion makes her the first woman officer from a non-medical branch in the Indian Armed Forces to achieve two-star rank.

Who is Air Vice Marshal Shakti Sharma?

Sharma joined the Indian Air Force's Education Branch on June 18, 1994, and has since served in a range of roles across the service. Her career has included postings at training establishments, field stations, Command Headquarters and Air Headquarters, giving her extensive experience in military education, training and institutional development.

Before becoming an Air Vice Marshal, Sharma had already achieved several firsts during her career. She became the first woman Group Captain in the IAF outside the medical branch, and she also became the first woman officer from the three services to command a Sainik School. She served as the Principal of Sainik School, Kapurthala, where she worked with students and contributed to an institution focused on academics, discipline, leadership and preparation for future careers, including opportunities in the armed forces. Sharma's contribution to military education Education has remained central to Sharma's career, and she has worked to strengthen the relationship between the armed forces and academic institutions.

One of her notable contributions was her role in establishing IAF Chairs of Excellence at IIT Kanpur and Pune University. These initiatives were aimed at promoting academic and strategic defence collaboration between the Air Force and higher-education institutions. Her experience across different parts of the IAF has also prepared her for her latest assignment, where she will oversee education-related activities within the force. Other women officers who broke the glass ceiling Shakti Sharma’s achievement comes as women officers continue to take on senior leadership and operational roles across India’s armed forces. In recent years, several officers have reached milestones that were once considered out of reach for women, including:

Air Marshal Sadhna Saxena Nair: First woman officer to serve as Director General Medical Services (Army) and the first woman Air Marshal of the IAF Medical Services. Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: First woman officer in the IAF to command a frontline combat unit when she took charge of a missile squadron in the Western Sector. Squadron Leader Bhawana Kanth: First Indian woman to qualify as a Fighter Combat Leader, adding another milestone to her career as one of the country's first women fighter pilots. Sub Lieutenant Aastha Poonia: First woman pilot to be inducted/streamed into the fighter stream of Indian Naval Aviation, opening another operational role to women.