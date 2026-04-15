Mercury set to rise across India; temperatures in Delhi may hit 40°C

India is witnessing a mixed weather pattern in April, with a sharp contrast between regions. While some parts of the country are experiencing a rise in maximum temperatures and heatwave-like conditions, others are likely to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms.

Heatwave alerts

Even as rainfall activity is expected in several regions, large parts of the country are bracing for hot and humid conditions. Accortding to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin, heatwave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets of Telangana, Rayalaseema, Maharashtra, North Interior Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Rajasthan and Jharkhand.

Over the next few days, hot and humid conditions are also expected to prevail in isolated pockets of West Bengal, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Maximum temperatures outlook On the temperature front, the weather department has indicated a sharp rise in maximum temperatures. Northwest India is likely to see an increase of 4-5 degrees Celsius in maximum temperatures. A gradual rise is also expected over central and east India, signalling the onset of hotter days and peak summer conditions. With the progression of summer, several northeastern states including Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are also set to witness a rise in maximum temperatures, indicating a broader warming trend across regions. Rainfall forecast According to the IMD weather bulletin, light to moderate rainfall is expected across parts of northeast, northwest and South India. In the northeast, states such as Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to witness rainfall and thunderstorms. In the northwest, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab and Haryana are also expected to receive rainfall along with thunderstorm activity.