Meta Platforms' Instagram 'copyright abuse' in legal crosshairs

The petition alleges that cyberextortionists manipulate Instagram’s copyright reporting process by editing their older posts to incorporate content originally created by others and then claiming copyright infringement against the genuine creators.

According to the plea, repeated copyright strikes often result in the suspension of creators’ accounts, after which the perpetrators allegedly demand large sums of money to withdraw the complaints.

The PIL seeks the constitution of a special investigation team to probe the alleged racket, restoration of accounts suspended without human review, mandatory human verification before permanent action is taken on copyright complaints, disclosure of complainants’ identities, and a fast-track grievance mechanism for complaints involving extortion or fraud. It also challenges provisions of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, contending that they allow accounts to be disabled without prior notice.