Home / India News / Ministries told to form quick response teams to fight fake online content

Ministries told to form quick response teams to fight fake online content

2-hour deadline set; memes, videos preferred

social media
premium
The Centre has asked all ministries to set up Quick Response Teams to identify and counter fake social media content within two hours using platform-specific formats. | Illustration: Ajaya mohanty
Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 11:10 PM IST
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source
The central government has directed all ministries and departments to immediately set up Quick Response Teams (QRTs) to detect fake content on social media in real time. The move comes days after Delhi Police said false information linked to the recent students’ protest was being circulated through fake social media posts. 
Sources familiar with the matter said a recent government communication stated that the QRTs should detect fake content related to their respective ministries and departments in real time, and post a response on their official social media handles within two hours of the origin of the fake or misleading content. 
Officials are of the view that since rumours spread rapidly on social media, the official response must be equally swift, the sources said. 
The communication comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi is learnt to have directed Cabinet colleagues to increase their presence on social media platforms such as Instagram, given the platform’s popularity among Gen Z users. 
The government has asked that the new QRTs be adequately trained through dedicated workshops and sessions with leading experts to respond quickly to fake content on video-streaming social media platforms, the sources said. Responses to such content should be limited to about 200 words, and maintain factual accuracy. Several commentators have said that social media posts on platforms such as Instagram Reels and YouTube fuelled  the month-long protest led by the Cockroach Janta Party, which ultimately resulted in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
 
The communication also states that QRTs should make efforts to communicate with citizens in formats best suited to the platform on which the content appears. “For example, if the fake content is posted on a video-streaming platform such as Instagram or YouTube, the response should ideally also be in a video format,” an official said.
 
The government also wants ministries and departments to significantly expand the use of memes, posters, graphics, short videos and other engaging formats that can effectively communicate the message and have the potential for algorithmic amplification, the official said.
 
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has offered to provide all possible assistance to ministries and departments in setting up the QRTs and training and equipping them to respond quickly to fake social media posts.
   

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Kolkata court grants bail to 18 held in Neet protest violence after remand

Premium

Explained: The legal framework governing takedown of online posts in India

SC suggests 'digital arrest' to be separate offence under criminal law

Solar power curtailment of 8,133 GWh in April-June this year: Govt

Gurugram likely to see 100 mm of rain as IMD issues red alert for Delhi-NCR

Topics :Narendra ModiFake newsSocial MediaDelhi Police

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story