Mobile clinics, aid: Delhi govt announces welfare measures for labourers

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday announced a slew of welfare measures for labourers, including setting up mobile health facilities at labour chowks, holding mass weddings for their daughters and providing them direct financial assistance.

Interacting with construction workers at the Sant Nirankari Hospital construction site in Dhirpur on International Labour Day, Gupta said the government is committed to the welfare of labourers in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

She said that the Delhi government also wants to provide assistance to workers for weddings and the education of their children and urged them to ensure that they are registered on the revived portal of the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board (DBOCWWB) to avail the benefits of various government schemes.

The chief minister said the Labour Department will hold special camps at labour chowks for the registration of workers. Soon, an honorarium will be provided to pregnant women workers, she said. Gupta said the government is preparing special mobile vans for providing health facilities to workers at construction sites and labour chowks. Workers will also be provided direct financial assistance for the weddings of their daughters. Two mass weddings will be held every year for the workers' daughters, she announced. Labour Minister Kapil Mishra said the portal for the registration of workers was lying defunct for many years and has been revived.