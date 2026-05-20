Modi govt's council of ministers meet on Thursday; key decisions on cards

The functioning of various ministries, key decisions taken and their outcomes and future plans, among other subjects, will be discussed at a meeting of the Modi government's council of ministers on Thursday, official sources said.

To be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting will be attended by all cabinet ministers, ministers of state with independent charge and other ministers of state.

This will be the first meeting of the council of ministers this year, amidst speculation of a cabinet reshuffle.

At the meeting, the functioning of various ministries and departments, key decisions taken in the recent past and their outcomes and future plans will discussed, the sources said on Wednesday.

Different aspects of various government schemes and programmes, how to implement those for maximum success and other subjects are also expected to be reviewed. The prime minister is likely to refer to the ongoing West Asia crisis and its economic effects, and may give directions to the ministries and departments on how to navigate for the minimum inconvenience of the citizens. Sectors like energy, agriculture, fertilisers, aviation, shipping and logistics may get focussed attention at the meeting, the sources said. Soon after the West Asia conflict started, Modi had directed all concerned to take every possible step to ameliorate the problems of citizens and the sectors affected by it.