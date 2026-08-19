Modi govt's Gen Z outreach: One minister to visit one university every day

In a major outreach to Gen Z, the Modi government is planning to send one Union minister to one university every day to engage with the youth, discuss their concerns and better understand their perspectives on issues facing the country.

The initiative comes in the backdrop of student protests on the NEET paper leak issue at Jantar Mantar in Delhi and in other parts of the country.

Under the 'One Day, One University' programme, a Union Minister will visit an assigned university to interact with students, listen to their views on different subjects, and inform them about various government welfare schemes, particularly those for youth and students, sources aware of the initiative told PTI.

It is learnt that Education Minister Pralhad Joshi and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya have been given the responsibility to coordinate with the universities and the ministers for the visits. The planned initiative also figured at a meeting of the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, the sources said. According to the University Grants Commission, there are as many as 1,300 universities in the country, including 57 central universities and 522 state universities, while others are either deemed-to-be or private universities. The police crackdown on protesting students here on July 20 had led to a massive backlash, with the Opposition disrupting proceedings during the Monsoon session of Parliament.