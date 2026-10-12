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Modi govt waging war against citizens to protect CEC: Abhijeet Dipke

Dipke, along with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, were put under preventive arrest at the Delhi airport ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest on Saturday

Abhijit Dipke
Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijit Dipke (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2026 | 11:17 AM IST
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Cockroach Janta Party convenor Abhijeet Dipke on Monday accused the Narendra Modi government of waging a war against citizens to protect Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar amid growing demands for his resignation.

The activist reached his native village, Santuk Pimpri, in Hingoli district of Maharashtra late last night, and visited the site where his grandmother's final rites were performed.

In a sharp post on X, Dipke wrote, "Youth are being assaulted, journalists are being assaulted, even MPs are being assaulted by Delhi Police. What makes Gyanesh Kumar so indispensable to Modi that he is willing to wage war against everyone just to protect him?" 

ALSO READ: Delhi protest updates: Opposition to march to SC, CJP plans fresh stir Dipke, along with CJP leaders Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, were put under preventive arrest at the Delhi airport ahead of the Jantar Mantar protest on Saturday. They were released on Sunday on condition that they would not "breach peace" for a year.

The CJP and opposition parties have been demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision of voter rolls.

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Topics :Election Commission of IndiaModi govtchief election commissionerElection CommissionProtestJantar Mantar

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First Published: Oct 12 2026 | 11:17 AM IST

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