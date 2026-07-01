Monsoon advances; likely to reach Delhi, northwest India in 2-3 days

The southwest monsoon continued its advance across central and northern India on Wednesday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) saying conditions are favourable for its further advancement.

The weather office also forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over several parts of the country next week.

Monsoon advances further

According to the IMD, the southwest monsoon has further advanced into some more parts of Madhya Pradesh, remaining parts of Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Bihar, some parts of Uttar Pradesh, most parts of Uttarakhand, and some parts of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh as of June 30.

Currently, the northern limit of the monsoon passes through Surat, Indore, Sagar, Sidhi, Azamgarh, Ayodhya, Bareilly, Dehradun and Mandi.

Conditions are favourable for further advancement of southwest monsoon into some more parts of Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, entire Daman and Diu, remaining parts of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, entire Jammu and Kashmir, most parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab, and some parts of Rajasthan during next 2-3 days. Delhi weather forecast The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain during the day for the national capital. It has also issued a yellow alert for strong surface winds during the afternoon and evening hours. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 28.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The maximum temperature is expected to stay within the range of 36-38 degrees Celsius.

Heavy rainfall in several states The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall over several parts of the country over the next week. In the Northeast, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive heavy rainfall over the coming days. West and south India are also likely to witness widespread rainfall, with heavy to very heavy showers forecast over Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Coastal Karnataka, Telangana, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of Tamil Nadu. The IMD has warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Konkan and Goa during the next few days.