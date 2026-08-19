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Home / India News / Monsoon crop sowing caught up after July rains: Agri Secy Atish Chandra

Monsoon crop sowing caught up after July rains: Agri Secy Atish Chandra

Sowing of most crops, including pulses, oilseeds and cotton, is progressing satisfactorily, according to Agriculture Secretary Atish Chandra.

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2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2026 | 9:53 PM IST
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India's monsoon crop planting has largely recovered after normal July rains helped offset the driest June in 12 years, potentially easing food inflation if the precipitation persists. 
Sowing of most crops, including pulses, oilseeds and cotton, is progressing satisfactorily, according to Farm Secretary Atish Chandra. Acreage is slightly lower for some produce but higher for others, he said, adding that rainfall in August and September will be crucial for yields and the farm ministry is monitoring the conditions with state governments.
  "There has been significant catch-up in sowing since June," Chandra said in an interview on Monday. "We are urging states to encourage farmers to keep all available land under cultivation this season, even if sowing is delayed."
  The southwest monsoon, which accounts for about three-quarters of India's annual rainfall, is crucial for replenishing groundwater as well as for farming. Crops grown during the season that runs from June through September account for about half of the country's yearly foodgrain production.
  Rainfall was slightly above normal in July, a crucial month for planting, after a 40% deficit in June largely due to the emergence of an El Niño weather pattern. Cumulative rainfall remains 13% below normal as of Aug. 19, according to the India Meteorological Department.
  Farmers had sown 101.7 million hectares (251 million acres) of monsoon crops as of Aug. 14, about 2% less than a year earlier, farm ministry data showed.
  Without a recovery, grain supplies can tighten, lifting food prices and complicating efforts to contain inflation. Signs of strain are already emerging, with India considering a rare cut in sugar import levy after nearly a decade without overseas purchases.
  Rice planting is still lagging, but farmers have time to sow through the end of August and, in some areas, into September, he said, adding that it's too early to estimate crop output.
  "We are conducting periodic reviews with states," Chandra said.
  --With assistance from Anup Roy.
(Updates rainfall data in 5th paragraph.)
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Topics :monsoonsMonsoon rains

First Published: Aug 19 2026 | 9:52 PM IST

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