Monsoon likely to hit Kerala by May 26; heatwave to prevail over north

Southwest monsoon is likely to set over Kerala on May 26, with a model error of ± 4 days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday. "Conditions are favourable for the advance of southwest monsoon over parts of the South Bay of Bengal, Andaman Sea and Andaman & Nicobar Islands during the next 24 hours," it added.

The IMD also added that heat wave to severe heat wave conditions are likely to prevail over northwest and central India for many days of the week. This comes as north India is already under the grip of a severe heatwave, as Delhi on Thursday recorded its hottest day of May as the maximum temperature hit 40.6 degrees Celsius.

"Isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall also likely over northeast India during the week and over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal, Kerala & Mahe and South Interior Karnataka during the next three to four days," the IMD predicted. The IMD warned that heatwave conditions are likely to persist across large parts of north and central India over the coming week. West Rajasthan is expected to witness heatwave conditions between May 15 and 21, with severe heatwave conditions likely during May 18-21. Uttar Pradesh may see heatwave conditions from May 16-21, intensifying into severe heatwave conditions in some pockets on May 18 and 19. Similar conditions are also likely over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi during May 17-21; East Rajasthan during May 16-21; Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha during May 15-21; and Chhattisgarh during May 18-21.