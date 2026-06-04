Monsoon reaches Kerala, three days later than usual amid El Nino scare

The southwest monsoon reached the Kerala coast on Wednesday, three days later than usual, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The onset of rains marks the start of the monsoon's four-month-long journey over the Indian mainland that ends in September.

This year, the onset and progress of the monsoon are being closely watched due to the impact of El Nino on its progress and performance. Earlier, the weather department had predicted that the monsoon would begin over Kerala on 26 May; however, the arrival was delayed.

The IMD has already lowered its prediction from 92 per cent of the Long Period Average (LPA) to 90 per cent of the LPA. If the prediction comes true, it would mean India would have its worst monsoon in more than a decade in 2026. A lower-than-usual monsoon could impact farm production and overall economic stability, including inflation.

The monsoon delivers almost 70 per cent of the rainfall needed to water farms producing rice, maize, cotton, soyabean and sugarcane, and to replenish aquifers and reservoirs. The IMD, meanwhile, also said that conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into Goa, parts of Maharashtra and Andhra Pradesh, additional areas of Karnataka, and the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu over the next two to three days. Meanwhile, rating agency Crisil, in a research note, said that the 2026 kharif season is expected to begin on a stable note, supported by healthy reservoir levels and favourable early sowing conditions.