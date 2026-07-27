Monsoon session: Anti-paper leak Bill, SC judges Bill on agenda today

The Union Government is set to introduce 'The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026' in the Lok Sabha today, aimed at strengthening the legal framework against paper leaks and malpractices in national examinations.

According to the Lok Sabha List of Business for July 27, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh will move for leave to introduce the Bill to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

Following its introduction, the Minister is also scheduled to move that the Bill be taken into consideration and passed by the House.

The Bill comes amid intensified focus on the conduct of national competitive exams and is expected to provide more stringent measures to ensure transparency and accountability in the examination system.

In another significant legislative move, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal will move 'The Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026' for consideration and passing. However, the move is likely to face opposition, as MPs Sougata Ray, NK Premachandran, and Adv. Dean Kuriakose are scheduled to move a Statutory Resolution disapproving the Ordinance promulgated by the President on the same matter in May 2026. The House will also witness the tabling of several crucial reports by the Standing Committee on Chemicals and Fertilisers. These include a report on the "Price Rise of medicines in the Pharmaceutical Sector impacting the lives of ordinary citizens" and a review of the "disinvestment of fertiliser PSUs."

Several Union Ministers, including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Culture), Jayant Chaudhary (Education), and Pankaj Chaudhary (Finance), will lay official papers related to their respective ministries on the table of the House. Additionally, Minister of State Suresh Gopi is scheduled to make eight separate statements regarding the status of implementation of recommendations from the Standing Committee on Petroleum and Natural Gas, covering various budget cycles from 2019 to 2027. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to move the "Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026" in the Rajya Sabha today. The Home Minister will move for the bill to be taken into consideration and subsequently for its passage in the Upper House.