Monsoon Session: Taxation, Bankers' Books Bills on Lok Sabha's agenda today

The Centre has listed two bills for consideration in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday in the ongoing Monsoon session of the Parliament, including the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will introduce the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which seeks to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026. She will also introduce The Appropriation (No.3) Bill, 2026, which seeks to authorise expenditure from the Consolidated Fund of India towards excess spending incurred during FY2022-23.

Sitharaman will also table a statement explaining the promulgation of the Income-tax (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026.

Other business on agenda The Lok Sabha will also take up the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026 for consideration and passage, a day after it was introduced in the House. The Bill seeks to replace the 125-year-old Bankers' Books Evidence Act, 1891, with a technology-neutral legal framework for banking records. Furthermore, Pramod Chandra Mody, Rajya Sabha's Secretary-General, will report a message from the Upper House regarding the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026, which was passed yesterday. Several parliamentary committees, including the Public Accounts Committee, the Committee on Government Assurances and the Standing Committee on Housing and Urban Affairs, are also scheduled to table their reports.