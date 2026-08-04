Morning rain brings respite to Delhi; IMD forecasts more showers today

Light rainfall lashed several parts of the national capital early on Tuesday morning, bringing down the temperature and humidity and providing much-needed relief to residents. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies through the day.

One or two spells of light to moderate rainfall are likely at some places from early morning to noon. Another spell of light rain is expected at many places in the evening. The maximum temperature is likely to remain between 31 and 33 degrees Celsius, while the minimum is expected to hover between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Earlier, a yellow alert was in place in the national capital till 8 am for moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, with wind speeds of 30 to 40 kmph.

Monsoon continues to wreak havoc While Delhi is set for intermittent showers, the southwest monsoon continues to batter several parts of the country. The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places over Assam and Meghalaya, and parts of West Bengal and Sikkim on Tuesday. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. In contrast, heavy rainfall has been forecast over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, south Karnataka and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of up to 50 kmph are also expected across parts of the northeast, east, central and southern states, while squally winds are likely over adjoining sea areas.