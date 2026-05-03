MP boat tragedy: Death toll hits 13, body of last missing person recovered

The bodies of a five-year-old boy and his uncle were recovered from Bargi Dam in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district on Sunday morning, raising the death toll in the cruise boat tragedy to 13, police said.

The boat, around 20 years old and operated by the state tourism department, capsized during a storm on Thursday evening.

"The bodies of Mayuram (5) and his uncle Kamraj (around 50), an employee of the Ordnance Factory in Khamaria, were found floating and were fished out of the dam," Bargi Sub Divisional Officer of Police Anjul Ayank Mishra told PTI over the phone.

All 13 missing persons identified have now been accounted for, he said, adding the bodies were sent to a government hospital for postmortem.