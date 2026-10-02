MP CM meets PM Modi in Delhi, invites him to Global Investors Summit 2027

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and invited him to the Global Investors Summit 2027 to be held in the state. The Prime Minister’s Office separately confirmed the meeting on Thursday.

During the meeting, Yadav briefed Modi on development initiatives, public welfare programmes, investment efforts and the overall progress of Madhya Pradesh.

The chief minister also apprised the prime minister of efforts to create a conducive investment environment in the state and initiatives aimed at promoting industrial development and employment generation.

Yadav also briefed Modi on the Mukhyamantri Sugam Parivahan Seva launched in Madhya Pradesh.