MP draws ₹90,000 crore investment proposals, 14,000 jobs in sight

Investment proposals worth around ₹90,000 crore emerged from one-to-one meetings Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held with industry groups in Mumbai. The proposed investments are expected to create more than 14,000 jobs in the state. The proposals are mainly in renewable energy, textiles, pharmaceuticals, real estate, IT and chemicals.

The renewable energy sector received investment proposals worth ₹71,289 crore. These were followed by ₹5,000 crore in textiles, ₹2,280 crore in pharmaceuticals, ₹1,000 crore in real estate, ₹200 crore in IT and ₹400 crore in the chemical sector.

Bhilosa Industries has proposed a phased investment of ₹7,500 crore at the PM MITRA Park in Dhar. The project is expected to generate around 3,750 jobs. The company will initially invest around ₹2,500 crore and plans to begin production in 2028.

Ipca Laboratories proposed an investment of around ₹1,000 crore in Dewas and ₹80 crore at Vikram Udyogpuri in Ujjain. The two projects are expected to generate around 1,500 jobs. The company has also shown interest in the proposed biotech park in Ratlam. Sun Pharma is preparing to set up a greenfield project in Pithampur with an investment of around ₹3,000 crore. The project is expected to generate more than 1,750 jobs, including 1,250 direct and 500 indirect jobs. Inox Air Products proposed setting up India’s first ultra-high-purity semiconductor-grade silane gas plant with an investment of ₹1,260 crore. The project is expected to generate more than 320 local jobs and lead to import substitution worth around ₹350 crore.