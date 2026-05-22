MP to set up wildlife rescue centres around all tiger reserves: CM

To provide quick medical assistance to injured wild animals near their natural habitats, wildlife rescue centres will be established around all tiger reserves in Madhya Pradesh. Currently, these animals have to be brought to Bhopal for treatment. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said this on Friday at an event organised at the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM), Bhopal, on the occasion of International Biodiversity Day.

Madhya Pradesh is implementing a mega tiger corridor project worth over Rs 5,500 crore connecting Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Panna and Pench tiger reserves. Underpasses and overpasses are being constructed so that wildlife can cross safely.

The Chief Minister spoke about the success of the Cheetah Project, saying that when it was launched, there were many apprehensions, but now the project has succeeded, with 53 cheetahs living in their natural habitats in the state. Of these, 30 cheetahs were born in India. The programme also included details from the International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) regarding conservation efforts for big cats found in India. Referring to ongoing work on water conservation in the state, he said that more than 56,000 water sources have been renovated and newly constructed at a cost of about Rs 3,000 crore.