Mulayam Singh Yadav's younger son Prateek Yadav dies after sudden illness

Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and stepbrother of Akhilesh Yadav, died here on Wednesday, sources said.

Prateek, 38, had suddenly fallen ill and was rushed to the civil hospital in the early hours of the day, but was declared dead at the hospital, the sources said.

Although hailing from a prominent political family, Prateek, a fitness enthusiast, had stayed away from active politics.

However, his wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, joined the BJP and is currently the vice chairperson of the State Women Commission.

"The demise of Shri Pratik Yadav Ji is extremely heartbreaking! May God grant peace to the departed soul. Humble tribute!" the Samajwadi Party said in a brief post on X.

Prateek was the son of Malayam Singh Yadav and his second wife, Sadhna Gupta. "I am at the hospital right now. This is not the time," Aman Bisht, Prateek's brother-in-law, told PTI on the phone. Some youths who were seen with the body at the civil hospital, nearly a kilometre from Prateek's residence, said they rushed Prateek to the hospital around 5.10 am, and he was officially declared dead around 6 am. A panel of doctors is due to perform an autopsy. Prateek was also known to be an animal lover and supported many animal shelters. On January 19 this year, Prateek openly accused his wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, of ruining his family ties and said he would seek a divorce from her at the earliest.