Bullet train project faces ₹40,000 cr risk from Gujarat land awards case

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project could face an additional financial burden of nearly ₹40,000 crore following a sharp increase in compensation awarded to landowners in Gujarat, the project authority has reportedly told the Gujarat High Court.

According to a report in The Times of India, the chief project manager of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail Project has challenged three orders passed by the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Authority (LARRA) involving land parcels in Surat and Bharuch districts.

The high court admitted the appeals on Friday and issued notices to the respondents.

Advocate General Kamal Trivedi, appearing for the project authority, told the court that enhanced compensation awards issued by LARRA in January and February could substantially raise the cost of the high-speed rail corridor.

The project, which was originally estimated to cost ₹1.08 trillion, could face an additional liability of nearly ₹40,000 crore, including interest, he submitted. “We will not have the bullet train, if this particular burden is cast upon us. I am making a very bold statement,” Trivedi told the court. What are the cases? According to the report, the cases relate to land parcels in Ochhan village in Amod taluka of Bharuch district. The land was acquired following a notification issued in 2018 under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act.

In one of the cases, the land acquisition authority fixed compensation at ₹50 per square metre in 2020, based on the assessed market value. The total compensation for the land parcel was set at ₹85.86 lakh. After the landowner sought an enhancement, LARRA increased the rate to ₹660 per square metre and raised the compensation to ₹8.46 crore for the same parcel. The project authority challenged the increase, arguing that LARRA had ignored sale transactions involving comparable land in villages near Ochhan. Instead, LARRA relied on the jantri value of land in Simartha village, which is located about 14 km from the acquired property, the authority said.

It also reportedly considered a 2013 land acquisition award linked to the Vadodara-Mumbai Expressway. LARRA used Simartha’s jantri rate of ₹450 per square metre and applied an annual escalation of 10 per cent for four years and eight months to arrive at ₹660 per square metre. The appeal said compensation should have been calculated using the average sale price of similar land in the nearest village. It argued that sale deeds relating to comparable land in the immediate vicinity between 2015 and 2017 were available under Section 26(1)(b) of the land acquisition law. The authority also contended that LARRA could not rely on an earlier award involving land in a different village under Explanation 3 to Section 26(1) of the Act.